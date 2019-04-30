Newscast – Tuesday, April 30, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Senate Finance Committee advances a new bill to split Alaska Permanent Fund earnings between state government and dividends,
- Department of Homeland Security officials visit Nome to learn about weather-related crisis preparedness in Arctic communities,
- the state Marijuana Control Board plan possible tweaks to onsite consumption rules,
- state firefighters respond to 13 human-caused fires in one weekend,
- an Alaska bank employee is sentenced to 10 years in prison for a brazen theft of $4.3 million, and
- a young humpback whale swims free after getting stranded twice near Girdwood.
Recent headlines
Mine opponents ask SEC to investigate Pebble’s parent companyTwo groups allege Northern Dynasty Minerals has described a massive deposit to potential investors, while Pebble's permit application describes a mine barely one-tenth that size.
Juneau city manager warns of property tax hikes if state ends school bond debt reimbursementShifting costs for school maintenance debt could result in an increase in property taxes in many communities. And the City and Borough of Juneau is not happy about it.
House committees take different approach on crime billsHouse members have brought different ideas on addressing crime to the House Judiciary and House Finance committees.
Senate bill to change PFD formula advancesSenate Bill 103 would split the annual draw from permanent fund earnings evenly between dividends and state government.