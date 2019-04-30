Newscast – Tuesday, April 30, 2019

By April 30, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Senate Finance Committee advances a new bill to split Alaska Permanent Fund earnings between state government and dividends,
  • Department of Homeland Security officials visit Nome to learn about weather-related crisis preparedness in Arctic communities,
  • the state Marijuana Control Board plan possible tweaks to onsite consumption rules,
  • state firefighters respond to 13 human-caused fires in one weekend,
  • an Alaska bank employee is sentenced to 10 years in prison for a brazen theft of $4.3 million, and
  • a young humpback whale swims free after getting stranded twice near Girdwood.
