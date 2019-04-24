Naturalist Richard Carstensen receives honorary doctorate

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 25, 2019.

We’ll speak with Richard Carstensen about the nature of Southeast Alaska, and UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield will tell why the naturalist is getting an honorary Doctorate of Science degree. We’ll get a preview of the Alaska State Improv Festival. Woodworker Dean Graber will tell us about making artful furniture, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.

That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.