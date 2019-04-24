Naturalist Richard Carstensen receives honorary doctorate

Scott Burton hosts on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
We’ll speak with Richard Carstensen about the nature of Southeast Alaska, and UAS Chancellor Rick Caulfield will tell why the naturalist is getting an honorary Doctorate of Science degree. We’ll get a preview of the Alaska State Improv Festival. Woodworker Dean Graber will tell us about making artful furniture, and the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council will preview the weekend’s arts and culture happenings with Arts Up.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Thursday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
Recent headlines
-
Sen. Murkowski asks for longer Pebble Mine comment periodThe current 90-day public comment period ends on May 30. The senator wants the Army Corps of Engineers to give the public an additional 30 days to weigh in.
-
Two tribes, Dunleavy at odds over tribal sovereigntyTwo tribes say that Gov. Mike Dunleavy and his administration aren’t doing enough to consult with their leaders on big issues facing the state.
-
Dunleavy not planning marijuana board repeal this sessionA spokesman said the decision was based on the time left in session and Dunleavy's focus on other legislative priorities, such as the budget and crime bills, but say whether Dunleavy planned to pursue the idea in the future.
-
Anchorage School District to allow for tribal, cultural attire at graduationThe school district recently made a change allowing students to express their cultures as they celebrate their achievement.