Master weaver Delores Churchill comes to Juneau

Sheli DeLaney hosts on Wednesday, March 27, 2019.
Master weaver Delores Churchill and friends will preview a screening of the documentary “Tracing Roots.” The Glory Hall will let us know how to contribute to the Empty Bowls fundraiser. AWARE will teach us about their Children’s Program, and we’ll check in with the cast and crew of Perseverance Theatre’s production of “Guys and Dolls.”
Tracing Roots: Delores Churchill–A Weaver's Journey Trailer from Artchange, Inc. on Vimeo.
That’s Juneau Afternoon on Wednesday: 3 p.m. on KTOO 104.3 FM, and repeated at 4 p.m. on KRNN 102.7 FM.
