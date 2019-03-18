Dunleavy announces series of public meetings on budget plan

Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced he will hold a series of meetings around the state to outline his plan for the future of the state budget. He’ll also discuss the constitutional amendments he’s proposed to require public votes for any new or increased taxes, as well as for changes to permanent fund dividends. He also would limit state spending increases.
Dunleavy said he’s holding meetings to engage Alaskans, adding, “Alaskans must buy into the decisions being made in Juneau.”
The first event will be on Monday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at The Cannery Lodge in Kenai.
On March 26, Dunleavy will be on the program “Talk of Alaska” from Alaska Public Media, and at a public event at 6 p.m. at 49th State Brewing in Anchorage.
On March 27, the governor will attend an event at 4 p.m. at Old St. Joseph’s Hall in Nome.
On March 28, Dunleavy will speak to the Greater Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce at 8 a.m. and attend an evening event at 6 p.m. at the Westmark Fairbanks Hotel and Conference Center.
And on March 29, there will be an event at 6 p.m. at Everett’s in Wasilla.
No events were announced in Southeast Alaska.
The times and locations are subject to change.
