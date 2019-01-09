Flurries to pile snow on Juneau throughout the week

The Juneau area is expected to get between 10 to 15 inches of snow over the next few days.

The National Weather Service is reporting it could start flurrying late Wednesday evening and continue through the week.

Meteorologist Edward Liske said it’s expected to snow through Friday.

“It’ll be ongoing,” Liske said. “There might be some periods where you experience heavier snowfall rates. But I don’t think it will be a big dump all at once.”

Liske said Juneau has seen less snow overall compared to the past few winters. But this kind of event is pretty common. He said it could be compared to a big snowfall the city had in March of last year.

In other parts of Southeast, the conditions will likely be different.

The flurries are expected to turn to rain in Petersburg and Wrangell on Thursday, and the system will miss Sitka altogether.