Newscast – Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

By January 4, 2019 Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Alaska Supreme Court rules to uphold Bart LeBon’s victory in a pivotal election recount case,
  • seven people have applied for Jesse Kiehl’s soon-to-be vacant Juneau Assembly seat,
  • up to 40,000 acres of land in and around Southeast communities will change hands between the Alaska Mental Health Trust and the U.S. Forest Service,
  • Sen. Lisa Murkowski and another senator have proposed legislation that would give federal aid to help Alaska residents replace inefficient wood stoves, and
  • Alaska has begun issuing licenses compliant with national proof-of-identity standards.
