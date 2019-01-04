Newscast – Friday, Jan. 4, 2019

In this newscast:
- The Alaska Supreme Court rules to uphold Bart LeBon’s victory in a pivotal election recount case,
- seven people have applied for Jesse Kiehl’s soon-to-be vacant Juneau Assembly seat,
- up to 40,000 acres of land in and around Southeast communities will change hands between the Alaska Mental Health Trust and the U.S. Forest Service,
- Sen. Lisa Murkowski and another senator have proposed legislation that would give federal aid to help Alaska residents replace inefficient wood stoves, and
- Alaska has begun issuing licenses compliant with national proof-of-identity standards.
Recent headlines
Despite shutdown, Trump administration continues work to begin oil drilling in ANWRAs the partial government shutdown drags on, the Trump administration is making sure some Interior Department employees continue work on one of its biggest, most controversial priorities: opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil drilling.
Why Mount Jumbo won’t be logged anytime soonThe Alaska Mental Health Trust Authority board has approved a land exchange of up to 40,000 acres in Southeast. The land will change hands between the trust and the U.S. Forest Service — including parcels like Mount Jumbo in Juneau.
Bill proposes federal aid to replace wood-burning stovesSen. Lisa Murkowski says the measure aims to reduce emissions and improve air quality by providing "families with a cost-effective way to transition to appliances built with the most innovative wood-burning technologies."
Alaska begins issuing licenses compliant with REAL IDResidents will need to get a new driver's license by October 2020 in order to use it to enter federal buildings, military bases or board commercial airliners, according to the Alaska DMV and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.