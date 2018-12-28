Red Carpet Concert: Revilla, ‘Car Broke Down’

The Seattle-based band Revilla visted KTOO during the Alaska Folk Festival to perform a Red Carpet Concert. With roots in Southeast Alaska, high school friends Alejandro Chavarria, Patrick Troll, Alex Nelson and Chazz Gist played their song “Car Broke Down” from the band’s May release, “The North Sea EP.”

Though they played Folk Fest as Amish Robots, the group recently changed its name to Revilla as a tribute to Revillagigedo Island, where Ketchikan is located.

Created in collaboration with Justin Smith of Rusty Recordings in Gustavus, this video is part of our Red Carpet Concert series, an ongoing music video project by KTOO Public Media. Watch this video and other Red Carpet Concerts, including Whiskey Class and Liz Snyder, at KTOO.org.