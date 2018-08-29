The Big Thaw Ep 4: The Visitors

Polar bears are technically the largest land carnivore on earth. But they’re also marine mammals. And in the last couple of decades the Arctic sea ice has begun to vanish out from under them. So, they are spending more time on land. Nowhere is this more visible than in the tiny Alaska Native village of Kaktovik, on the Arctic coast. And while we hear a lot of alarm about how vulnerable polar bears are to climate change, in Kaktovik, changing ice conditions have created something different: too many bears.
