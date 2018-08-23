The Big Thaw Ep 3: The Fishermen

For years, fishermen in Alaska have worried that climate change would threaten their livelihoods. Now, it has. In late 2013, a strikingly warm mass of water arrived in the Gulf of Alaska and stayed for three years. Scientists called it “the blob.” Fishermen started to notice a drastic drop in the population of cod- an unassuming fish that’s been an economic powerhouse for the community of Kodiak. As fishermen struggle to adjust to the lowest cod numbers on record, scientists are asking if it’s a preview of what’s to come as the ocean warms.
To hear this and other episodes of the Big Thaw, subscribe to Midnight Oil on iTunes, NPR One or wherever you get your podcasts.
Recent headlines
-
Kodiak Coast Guard gets new and improved aircraftCoast Guard Air Station Kodiak just received the first of five newer, more technologically advanced aircraft. The HC-130J replaces the HC-130H that the Coast Guard base Kodiak has been operating since the 1980s.
-
Kake fish hatchery to reopen with new systemA nonprofit bought Kake’s fish hatchery last year and plans to have salmon in the building this fall. The new program will supply chum and king salmon to two different areas near the small town of 600 people as well as a few jobs.
-
British Columbia fires near Stikine River partially containedThe Alkali Lake fire was discovered Aug. 1 and is estimated to have burned an estimated 96,000 acres. The fire is now 11 percent contained, according to the British Columbia Wildfire Service.
-
Quinhagak’s Nunalleq dig site starts a new chapter in community-based archaeologyQuinhagak took a big step to redraft its cultural narrative this month with the opening of the largest museum collection of Yup’ik artifacts in the world, located off the of the Bering Sea coast. The village has been regaining pre-contact cultural knowledge, leading to a deeper understanding of its Yup’ik heritage.