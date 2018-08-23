The Big Thaw Ep 3: The Fishermen


For years, fishermen in Alaska have worried that climate change would threaten their livelihoods. Now, it has. In late 2013, a strikingly warm mass of water arrived in the Gulf of Alaska and stayed for three years. Scientists called it “the blob.” Fishermen started to notice a drastic drop in the population of cod- an unassuming fish that’s been an economic powerhouse for the community of Kodiak. As fishermen struggle to adjust to the lowest cod numbers on record, scientists are asking if it’s a preview of what’s to come as the ocean warms.

To hear this and other episodes of the Big Thaw, subscribe to Midnight Oil on iTunesNPR One or wherever you get your podcasts.

