The Big Thaw Ep 2: The Senator

Which side is Lisa Murkowski on? Alaska’s senior senator faces an impossible balancing act: How to reconcile her state’s dependence on the oil industry with the fact that Alaska is extremely vulnerable to climate change. She says we need to reduce carbon emissions but remains an ardent advocate for more oil production. She straddles both sides of the debate. But in her straddling, she also represents us all: how do we come to terms with our dependence on the very products that are threatening the globe?
Recent headlines
Unalaska approves plastic bag ban to take effect Jan. 1Starting next year, Unalaska retailers won't be allowed to distribute single-use plastic bags to their customers. If they do, they'll be hit with $100 fines each time.
Gardentalk – Thyme for a deep chive featuring sage advice; homegrown herbs are a big dill for cooksFresh, homegrown herbs like sage, rosemary, thyme, cilantro, chives, dill, basil, tarragon and oregano can really add that extra pop to any dish. Some herbs best retain their flavor and aroma depending on whether they are frozen or dried.
The mysterious case of Alaska’s strange sockeye salmon returns this yearFrom exceptionally strong to exceptionally weak runs, sockeye salmon leave scientists scratching their heads this year in Alaska.
Sullivan, military brass visit Nome with ambitions for Arctic role in national securityU.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, Navy Secretary Richard Spencer and U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Admiral Karl Schultz are touring the state in an effort to push for national security in the Arctic. Their visit Monday in Nome coincides with the National Defense Authorization Act, which was scheduled to be signed by President Donald Trump.