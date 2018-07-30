Midnight Oil Season 2: The Big Thaw — Coming Soon

Recent headlines
BLM projects ‘insignificant’ impact from seismic work in ANWRA 3-D seismic survey may be the first sign of controversial oil development in Arctic National Wildlife Refuge According to a proposal, geophysical services company SAExploration is proposing to do seismic work in the refuge.
Petersburg graduate with cerebral palsy ready for new challengesZack Christensen is no stranger to manual labor: staying active is actually the doctor’s orders for his cerebral palsy. “Through my life, I’ve learned that I just got to keep proving people wrong, that I can do all these things that I want to do and go places,” he said.
Commercial fishing in Igushik closed due to fuel spill from F/V Pacific KnightThe Nushagak commercial fishing district closed after a 58-foot tender sank near Dillingham, spilling fuel into the water. F/V Pacific Knight was carrying 1,100 gallons of diesel and hydraulic fuel when it sank.
Virus shuts down city computers in ValdezThe Valdez Police Department says the computer virus was detected early Friday, forcing a shutdown of city computers and servers as a precaution.