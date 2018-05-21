Alaska AG joins effort to stiffen penalties for drug companies

The Walker administration wants stronger penalties for drug manufacturers that don’t do enough to curb opioid abuse.
Along with 37 other attorneys general, Alaska’s Jahna Lindemuth signed onto a letter sent to the top senators on the Judiciary Committee and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, urging them to expedite passage of the Comprehensive Addiction Recovery Act 2.0 sponsored by Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman. The bipartisan bill continues funding for “evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery programs” connected to the national opioid crisis.
Within the legislation is a provision modeled on a separate bill, the Comprehensive Addiction Reform, Education and Safety Act of 2018 introduced by Democratic Sens. Maria Cantwell of Washington and Kamala Harris of California. It would increase financial penalties on companies that ignore or fail to report unusual prescription patterns that signal misuse, abuse and resale of painkillers.
The attorneys general letter faults companies that manufacture powerful opioids for past instances of not heeding concerns about over-prescribing, illegal sales and rampant abuse when they were raised. Under the proposed law, companies that don’t report suspicious sales activity would see the civil fine increase ten-fold to $100,000, and criminal violations for improperly reporting data double to $500,000.
Gov. Bill Walker sent along his own letter to senators urging them to pass both pieces of legislation.
Recent headlines
-
Trump admin sets crosshairs on Park Service predator ruleThe Trump administration is trying change National Park Service policy to lift Obama-era bans on certain predator hunting practices, including bear baiting, taking wolves during the denning season and shining a spotlight into dens to shoot black bears.
-
Ferries fully funded in operating budgetThe Alaska Marine Highway System got what it asked for in the Legislature’s operating budget. Next budget year's sailings and routes will be similar to this year's schedule.
-
SEARHC awards healthy living grant to Petersburg Indian AssociationThe full Petersburg Indian Association tribal council hasn’t yet had a chance to meet and decided on how to spend the money. Tribal organizations have to spend the money by September 30th in order to be eligible for a grant next year.
-
Alaskan fishermen aren’t the only ones noticing the rise of Atlantic halibutHistorically, Atlantic halibut has not competed with its close relative on the West Coast since New England and Canadian fishermen overfished stocks in the late 1880s.