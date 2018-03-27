Telling Tales – 3-27-18

Telling Tales with MsG. is celebrating the events for the month of February: Black History Month, Elizabeth Peratrovich Day & Valentine’s Day with the Woosh Kinaadeiyi Poets.
We also want to acknowledge it is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month. Be safe.
POEMS
In Spirit by Audrey Kohler
Poem 124 18 by Naawéiyaa Tagaban
Untitled Love Poems by Rosemary — performed by Bill Merk
Faraway Cookies by Sandra Boynton — performed by MsG
Poem 17 18 by Naawéiyaa Tagaban
Merlot, My 2nd Glass by Audrey Kohler
Untitled or Sometimes Light Hits the Window Perfectly (working title) by Bill Merk
Praise Song for the Day by Elizabeth Alexander, 1962 — performed by MsG
Recent headlines
-
Scientists record volcanic thunder for the first timeThe recordings are just the beginning of a treasure trove of clues scientists are exploring in the wake of Bogoslof’s nine month eruption.
-
Alaskan Brewing Company unsure how steel, aluminum tariffs will affect manufacturingAs the Trump administration’s steel and aluminum tariffs take effect, the Alaskan Brewing Company is unsure what effect they'll have - if any. The company employs about 100 people making beer in Juneau.
-
Bill would lift restrictions on Alaska’s naturopathsNaturopathic doctors argue they should be able to prescribe some medications and perform minor surgical procedures. There's been pushback from professional medical associations over the proposal.
-
Landless communities continue fight for landRepresentatives of five Southeast Alaska communities continue their fight for recognition under the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act. But they’re still facing opposition.