The Cost of Cold: Keeping warm in Unalaska

Unalaska resident Travis Swangel heats his small home with a Toyo stove. (Photo by Zoe Sobel / Alaska’s Energy Desk)

In Unalaska, it can cost more than $500 a month to heat a typical home in the winter. Because the treeless island is 1,000 miles from Anchorage, everything is shipped in — including heating oil. It’s the source of heat for the vast majority of houses in the city.

Unalaska resident Travis Swangel heats his small home on the island with a Toyo stove.

The Cost of Cold is a series from Alaska’s Energy Desk about how Alaskans around the state heat their homes. Reporter Zoe Sobel produced this story.

0

Recent headlines

Small craft advisory for Stephens Passage and Lynn Canal in effect for this afternoon and late tonight.
X