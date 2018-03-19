The Cost of Cold: Keeping warm in Unalaska

In Unalaska, it can cost more than $500 a month to heat a typical home in the winter. Because the treeless island is 1,000 miles from Anchorage, everything is shipped in — including heating oil. It’s the source of heat for the vast majority of houses in the city.
Unalaska resident Travis Swangel heats his small home on the island with a Toyo stove.
The Cost of Cold is a series from Alaska’s Energy Desk about how Alaskans around the state heat their homes. Reporter Zoe Sobel produced this story.
