Nominee to marijuana regulatory board withdraws

JUNEAU — The man nominated by Gov. Bill Walker to fill the public safety seat on Alaska’s marijuana regulatory board has withdrawn from consideration after losing his law enforcement job.
Travis Welch’s withdrawal from consideration was announced Monday.
Bob Griffiths, executive director of the Alaska Police Standards Council, says he was notified Thursday by the North Slope Borough that Welch had been dismissed as borough police chief.
He says the cause cited was a change in direction of leadership of the agency.
Messages left with Welch and the borough weren’t immediately returned.
Welch was chosen to replace Peter Mlynarik, who quit after the U.S. Department of Justice shifted its policy on marijuana enforcement. Mlynarik said the department’s decision removed the underpinning on which Alaska’s industry is based.
Recent headlines
-
Iditarod checkpoint enforces ordinance to control loose dog population as mushers arriveCoinciding with the Iditarod sled dog race, Unalakleet issued an emergency ordinance to address loose dogs running free around the community. Many residents complained about a problem, and not everyone is happy with the solution.
-
Weather clears as search resumes for missing climbersThe skies cleared Tuesday morning, allowing Juneau Mountain Rescue volunteers to continue the search for two climbers missing since last week. A Juneau Mountain Rescue team took off shortly after 10 a.m. and will search as long as they can.
-
State gets timeline for federal environmental review of Alaska LNG projectThe state-led LNG export project still needs customers and financing to build $45 billion mega-project.
-
Florida AG will seek death penalty for Parkland shooting suspectNikolas Cruz, 19, has already been charged with 17 counts of murder in the shootings at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Public defenders had sought to avoid a trial by having Cruz plead guilty.