Juneau Afternoon – 3-13-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;
Alida Bus will offer a preview of this month’s Mudrooms;
We’ll talk with Nancy Lord about her new book, pH;
Steve Kocsis will be here to highlight this month’s Planetarium presentation;
Yaakoosge Daakahidi High School Students will be here to talk about an upcoming workshop
That, Bird Note, music and more – live on KTOO at 3; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
House passes fast-track bill to keep ferries and Medicaid funded through springThe bill now goes to the Senate. It includes $45 million for Medicaid, $24 million for the ferry system and $18 million for the Department of Corrections.
-
Governor calls for federal disaster declaration for Pacific cod fisheryA disaster declaration could make the fishery eligible for federal relief funds, although who specifically would receive money would be figured out later.
-
Palmer skier wins first gold ever for an Alaskan at Winter Paralympic GamesPreviously, Andrew Kurka had qualified for the Sochi Paralympics in 2014 -- but re-broke his back in his first training run.
-
Japanese tsunami litters North American shores with 10 times the trashScientists estimate following the 2011 tsunami in Japan there were at least 10 times as much debris washing ashore than ever measured.