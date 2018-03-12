Juneau Afternoon – 3-13-18

By March 12, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Sheli DeLaney will be your host;

Alida Bus will offer a preview of this month’s Mudrooms;

We’ll talk with Nancy Lord about her new book, pH;

Steve Kocsis will be here to highlight this month’s Planetarium presentation;

Yaakoosge Daakahidi High School Students will be here to talk about an upcoming workshop

That, Bird Note, music and more – live on KTOO at 3; repeated at 4 on KRNN; and on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org

 

