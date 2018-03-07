Juneau Afternoon – 3-8-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Julie Coppens hosts.
We’ll get a preview of the Quebe (rhymes with “maybe”) Sisters, in concert at Thunder Mountain High School on Sunday;
Learn about the upcoming Learning Conference;
Kayla Roys will have the details for Friday’s annual Fly Fishing Film Festival;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
