Juneau Afternoon — 2-27-2018

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;
Mercedes Munoz will highlight First Friday at the Canvas,
Eran Hood will outline a climate change program for UAS alumni;
David Lendrum and Pat Harris will preview Margaret Tharp’s presentation for the Juneau Garden Club about landscaping with trees;
And we’ll find out about Montessori Borealis’s open house and informational parent meetings.
Recent headlines
-
Alaska’s Medicaid and public assistance backlog is 20,000 people deepThe House Finance Committee voted in favor of hiring 41 people to reduce the backlog. "“The morale in that department is not good," said Rep. Les Gara, D-Anchorage.
-
Tweets aside, Sullivan says Trump good for AlaskaBarely 2 minutes into the speech, Sullivan made the rhetorical equivalent of an eye-roll: "Being in elected office, we can get caught up in the news of the day. Sometimes as a result of an intemperate tweet or two. Or three. Or four. ”
-
In Western Alaska, there’s water where there should be iceLast week, social media across Western Alaska lit up as residents posted photos and videos of open water where, normally, there's ice.
-
Air Station Sitka: An airborne mission over Alaska’s maritime landscapeAir Station Sitka commander Capt. Chip Lewin discussed the capabilities of his crews and their equipment in a presentation to the Sitka Chamber of Commerce.