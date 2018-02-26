Juneau Afternoon — 2-27-2018

By February 26, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts;

Mercedes Munoz will highlight First Friday at the Canvas,

Eran Hood will outline a climate change program for UAS alumni;

David Lendrum and Pat Harris will preview Margaret Tharp’s presentation for the Juneau Garden Club about landscaping with trees;

And we’ll find out about Montessori Borealis’s open house and informational parent meetings. 

