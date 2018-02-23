Juneau Afternoon – 2-26-18

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk about Rock Juneau;
Steve Koscis will offer a preview of the Planetarium presentation for Tuesday;
We’ll get the details about this weekend’s Singer/Songwriter Showcase @360.
And we’ll highlight weekend activities at the City Museum with Jane Lindsay.
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
After repeal and replace, bipartisan governors push Congress to keep and fix health careGov. Bill Walker said party lines shouldn’t apply to health care policy. “The pendulum swinging back and forth between the administrations on health care – that’s what’s got to stop.”
Rick Gates pleads guilty and begins cooperating with Mueller’s Russia investigationThe business partner of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort has reached a deal with the special counsel's office. Manafort, however, continues to maintain his innocence.
Archaeology in northern Alaska: a race against the clock"If you see a library burning, you should at least try and get the rare books out," said archaeologist Anne Jensen.
Murkowski sends letter questioning oil companies about drop in Alaska hireMurkowski cited a recently released Alaska Department of Labor report, stating the share of out-of-state workers in Alaska's oil industry rose to 37.1 percent in 2016.