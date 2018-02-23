Juneau Afternoon – 2-26-18

By February 23, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

 

We’ll talk about Rock Juneau;

 

Steve Koscis will offer a preview of the Planetarium presentation for Tuesday;

 

We’ll get the details about this weekend’s Singer/Songwriter Showcase @360.

 

And we’ll highlight weekend activities at the City Museum with Jane Lindsay.

 

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand, on-line via ktoo.org

 

0

Recent headlines

X