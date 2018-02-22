Mudrooms for February 2018
Recent headlines
Session end is murky as budget takes shapeThe House version looks to be pretty similar to the $4.5 billion that Walker proposed.
Waste Management closes recycling building, sets up temporary replacementThe city’s drop-off recycling center building in Lemon Creek has been closed due to concerns over its structural integrity. But the building’s closure won’t mess up your Saturday routine.
JAHC apologizes for Wearable Art controversyThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council apologized for the harm from its Wearable Art 2018 show. In a statement, the council’s board acknowledges the situation surrounding the geisha-inspired piece that ran in Saturday’s show could have been avoided or better handled.
Can Southeast share the wealth of tourism growth?Passenger fees total about $45 million a year statewide, said John Binkley, president of Cruise Lines International Association Alaska. He said pooling that would allow other cities to boost their industries, too.