Juneau Afternoon – 2-22-18

By February 21, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

 

Learn about a new program at the Juneau Shambhala Center;

 

We’ll find out what’s happening at ShoeFly this month during Final Friday.

 

We’ll get a preview of the new exhibit at the Alaska State Museum on the NN Cannery Project, with Dr. Katherine Ringsmuth;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

 

Tune in at 7 for this month’s Mudrooms presentation.

X