Juneau Afternoon – 2-22-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Learn about a new program at the Juneau Shambhala Center;
We’ll find out what’s happening at ShoeFly this month during Final Friday.
We’ll get a preview of the new exhibit at the Alaska State Museum on the NN Cannery Project, with Dr. Katherine Ringsmuth;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for this month’s Mudrooms presentation.
Recent headlines
Federal regulators push for more information on Alaska’s gasline projectThe Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has given the state 20 days to respond to its information request
Hilcorp CEO steps downHildebrand is known for being among the wealthiest people in the world, with a net worth of $7.6 billion, according to Bloomberg.
Unalaska revisits wind power, hoping for a renewable energy sourceResidents are eager to find out if wind will be Unalaska's ticket to a greener future.
JAHC board to discuss fallout from Wearable ArtThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council has received more than 40 emails related to its handling of a controversial piece at this past weekend’s Wearable Art show.