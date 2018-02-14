Juneau Afternoon – 2-15-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,

Dr. Sonia Nagorski, from the UAS Sustainability Club, will be here to highlight the screening of the film “Chasing Coral.”

We’ll meet the Alaska Mountain Women

Charlie Herrington will be here to highlight Full Stream Ahead;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org

Tune in at 7 for Humankind.