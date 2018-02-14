Juneau Afternoon – 2-15-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon,
Dr. Sonia Nagorski, from the UAS Sustainability Club, will be here to highlight the screening of the film “Chasing Coral.”
We’ll meet the Alaska Mountain Women
Charlie Herrington will be here to highlight Full Stream Ahead;
And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on-demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for Humankind.
Recent headlines
Unalaska pays thousands to sink already sunk boatThe state scuttled the F/V Akutan last month with help from the U.S. Coast Guard, but they moved forward before collecting funds from the city.
Sheriff’s office reports 17 people dead in south Florida high school shootingThe Broward County sheriff's office identified the suspect as a 19-year-old former student who had been expelled for disciplinary reasons. The sheriff said the shooter used an AR-15 rifle and had "multiple magazines."
Senate Republicans reject Walker’s Senate pick, KowalkeSoldotna Republican Sen. Peter Micciche said the rejection was based on Walker not following the traditional process.
Juneau’s state workforce seeks more parkingThe Alaska Department of Administration is moving more state workers into the State Office Building. Commissioner Leslie Ridle tells KTOO that means the state will need more downtown parking for its downtown workforce.