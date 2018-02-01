Juneau Afternoon – 2-1-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delany will host.

Ray Troll will be here with a preview of his concerts this week;

We’ll talk with Iconographer Charles Rohrbacher;

We’ll talk with some JDHS basketball players about a fundraiser for Cancer Connection;

Forest Wagner will be here with details of the Banff Mountain Film Festival;

and Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org

Tune in at 7 for Alternative Radio, tonight featuring Propaganda and Fake News