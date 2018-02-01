Juneau Afternoon – 2-1-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Sheli Delany will host.
Ray Troll will be here with a preview of his concerts this week;
We’ll talk with Iconographer Charles Rohrbacher;
We’ll talk with some JDHS basketball players about a fundraiser for Cancer Connection;
Forest Wagner will be here with details of the Banff Mountain Film Festival;
and Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for Alternative Radio, tonight featuring Propaganda and Fake News
Recent headlines
-
Deep water release required for rockfish in Southeast Alaska in 2020In two years, anglers sport fishing from a boat in Southeast Alaska will be required to have a device on board for releasing rockfish well below the surface, which is already a requirement for the charter boat fleet. Alaska’s Board of Fisheries made the change during their January meeting in Sitka.
-
How voters with disabilities are blocked from the ballot boxMany people with disabilities cannot mark paper ballots without assistance, so they rely on special voting machines that are equipped with earphones and other modifications.
-
Ray Troll’s Ratfish Wranglers return to JuneauKetchikan artist Ray Troll's band performs two concerts in Juneau. See Ray Troll and the Ratfish Wranglers play a free show at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 1, @360 in the KTOO building. The group performs a fundraiser show at 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 2, at the JACC.
-
When homelessness is around the corner, even the helpers can become helplessDion and his wife raised three biological children and dozens of foster kids. They ran a therapeutic foster home in Anchorage for eight years. He says at one point, they had 10 young people in their house. For most of his life he’s provided in-home care for people with disabilities.