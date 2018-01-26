Mudrooms – 1-25-18

January 2018 Mudrooms
Plastic pollution is killing coral reefs, 4-year study findsA study in the Pacific Ocean finds that bags and bottles are sickening and killing reefs from Thailand to Australia. Coral reefs already are susceptible to disease due to unusually warm water.
Inupiaq playwright uses Jungian psychology, tradition and humor to tackle heavy topicsA new play illuminates the power that traditional culture can have have in modern life.
Alaska House Democrats confirm Lincoln to District 40 seatHouse Speaker Bryce Edgmon was enthusiastic about Lincoln’s appointment.
Alaska lawmakers release draft harassment policyThe draft is modeled on Oregon’s policy, which is more detailed than the current version, adopted in 2000.