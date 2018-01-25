Juneau Afternoon – 1-26-18

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;
We’ll talk with Brian Burma about Alaska’s oldest ecological land study, tonight’s Friday fireside lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;
We’ll get an update on Catholic Community Services;
We’ll meet some Exchange Students;
We’ll talk with members of the TMHS Drama Debate & Forensics team;
That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org
Inupiaq playwright uses Jungian psychology, tradition and humor to tackle heavy topicsA new play illuminates the power that traditional culture can have have in modern life.
Alaska House Democrats confirm Lincoln to District 40 seatHouse Speaker Bryce Edgmon was enthusiastic about Lincoln’s appointment.
Alaska lawmakers release draft harassment policyThe draft is modeled on Oregon’s policy, which is more detailed than the current version, adopted in 2000.
Amtrak engineer’s testimony points to human error as cause of deadly train wreckFederal investigators have interviewed the engineer who was at the controls of Amtrak Cascades Train 501 that derailed last month south of Tacoma. The interview summary points more strongly to human error as the cause of the deadly wreck.