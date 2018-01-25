Juneau Afternoon – 1-26-18

By January 25, 2018A Juneau Afternoon

Friday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will be your host;

We’ll talk with Brian Burma about Alaska’s oldest ecological land study, tonight’s Friday fireside lecture at the Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center;

We’ll get an update on Catholic Community Services;

We’ll meet some Exchange Students;

We’ll talk with members of the TMHS Drama Debate & Forensics team;

That, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on line via KTOO.org

