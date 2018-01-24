Video: The oceans are changing. Can crabs adapt?

Ocean acidification threatens some of Alaska’s most lucrative crab fisheries. But there’s one ray of hope: it’s possible that crabs might be able to adapt to the changing oceans. The big question scientists are researching at Bob Foy’s lab in Kodiak is – will they have enough time?
Recent headlines
-
Southeast lawmakers agree on need for fiscal plan but differ on componentsSitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, for example, doesn’t see the need to pass a broad-based tax now as part of the fiscal plan. But he does want to limit permanent fund draws.
-
Walker faces Wednesday deadline to fill District 40 seatThere are two new candidates: Kotzebue resident John Lincoln and Utqiagvik resident Abel Hopson-Suvlu.
-
Alaska marijuana board gets more industry-friendly chairMark Spring of Bethel has been elevated to chairman by his peers on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board. The state's pot industry had criticized his predecessor as a "prohibitionist."
-
Former Skagway tribal employee sentenced for embezzling $300,000 from tribeDelia Commander, 64, of Oregon pleaded guilty on one count of embezzlement and must pay almost the entire sum of $297,731 in restitution to the council, according to the office of Alaska’s District Attorney.