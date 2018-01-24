Juneau Afternoon – 1-25-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll talk Sonja Nagorski and Lora Levess about the UAS Sustainability Club;

Alison Holtcamp will be here to spotlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal pertformance;

We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about this weekend’s Juneau Cabaret.

and Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org

Tune in at 7 for Alternative Radio, tonight featuring Propaganda and Fake News.