Juneau Afternoon – 1-25-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll talk Sonja Nagorski and Lora Levess about the UAS Sustainability Club;
Alison Holtcamp will be here to spotlight this weekend’s Club Baby Seal pertformance;
We’ll talk with Heather Mitchell about this weekend’s Juneau Cabaret.
and Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for Alternative Radio, tonight featuring Propaganda and Fake News.
Recent headlines
-
Southeast lawmakers agree on need for fiscal plan but differ on componentsSitka Republican Sen. Bert Stedman, for example, doesn’t see the need to pass a broad-based tax now as part of the fiscal plan. But he does want to limit permanent fund draws.
-
Walker faces Wednesday deadline to fill District 40 seatThere are two new candidates: Kotzebue resident John Lincoln and Utqiagvik resident Abel Hopson-Suvlu.
-
Video: The oceans are changing. Can crabs adapt?At a lab in Kodiak, researchers are working to understand whether crabs can adapt to ocean acidification.
-
Alaska marijuana board gets more industry-friendly chairMark Spring of Bethel has been elevated to chairman by his peers on the Alaska Marijuana Control Board. The state's pot industry had criticized his predecessor as a "prohibitionist."