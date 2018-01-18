Juneau Afternoon – 1-18-18

Thursday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.
We’ll get details about Saturday’s Women’s March with guest Trish Custard;
We’ll learn about next month’s Innovation Summit;
and Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.
That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org
Tune in at 7 for a live broadcast of Governor Bill Walker’s State of the State Address.
Recent headlines
U.S. House passes bill to avoid government shutdown, but Senate prospects uncertainThe short-term measure passed the House Thursday evening after a key bloc of conservative Republicans said they would support it. Passage in the Senate is still unclear as funding runs out Friday.
Decision on Southeast Alaska king salmon loomsAlaska Board of Fisheries has put off a decision on king salmon action plans until Friday at the earliest. The decision making body has been hearing testimony from fishermen and other concerned citizens all week at its meeting in Sitka.
Watchdog group calls for tougher training standards for oil spill responseA citizens watchdog group is concerned new oil response crews coming to Prince William Sound aren't being trained in rough weather conditions they might have to operate in.
Panel recommends Eastman removal from ethics committeeThe House subcommittee of the Select Committee on Legislative Ethics said Thursday that it found probable cause that Wasilla state Rep. David Eastman violated ethics law by disclosing the existence of a complaint in May.