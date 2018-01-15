Juneau Afternoon – 1-16-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll find out about the Planetarium presentation for Tuesday;
We’ll get a preview of the CBJ Housing Forum with Beth McKibben;
Andy Kline will be here with pointers on how to spend Beer Week;
And Jen Laroe will be here to highlight the 5th Grade Symphony Excursion.
That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org
