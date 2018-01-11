Juneau Afternoon – 1-11-18

Thursday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will host.

We’ll meet the new UAS Director of Admissions, Recruitment and Advising, Marnie Kaler;

Justin James will be here to talk about coach recruitment for Girls On The Run;

Mercedes Munoz will be here to highlight the upcoming CANVAS fundraiser dinner;

Brenda Wright will be here to highlight the upcoming Audubon Meeting;

And Nancy DeCherney will be here with Arts Up.

That, Bird Note, music and more on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via KTOO.org

Tune in at 7, for Humankind, KTOO-NEWS, followed at 8 by Alternative Radio. Tonight’s topic is the Middle East and the United States.