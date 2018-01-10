New York City sues oil industry over climate change

New York City is taking aim at the oil and gas industry.

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced today that the city is suing five oil and gas companies – including Alaska’s top three oil producers – and seeking to hold them responsible for damages caused by climate change.

The suit names Exxon Mobil, BP and Conoco Phillips along with Chevron and Royal Dutch Shell.

The city also announced it will divest its pension funds from all companies that own fossil fuel reserves.

In making the announcement, De Blasio had tough words for the oil and gas industry. He recalled the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy, which crippled New York City in 2012.

“I remember how desperate it was,” de Blasio said. “I remember how much fear and confusion there was. And this was a tragedy that was wrought by the actions of the fossil fuel companies. Let’s be clear. That’s where it came from.”

The city argues that the five companies are responsible for a significant fraction of greenhouse gas emissions, and that the oil industry overall misled the public about the risks of climate change. The oil industry has disputed that claim.

Several California communities have also brought similar cases.

In response to the lawsuit, Exxon Vice President Suzanne McCarron posted a statement online.

“I want to use this opportunity to be 100 percent clear about where we stand on climate change,” McCarron wrote. “We believe the risk of climate change is real and we are committed to being part of the solution.”

McCarron wrote that the company welcomes any “good faith attempts” to address climate change, but said “lawsuits of this kind…simply do not do that.”

In an email, Shell spokesman Curtis Smith wrote, “Climate change is a complex societal challenge that should be addressed through sound government policy and cultural change to drive low-carbon choices for businesses and consumers, not by the courts.”

A Conoco Phillips spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.

BP’s Alaska unit also had no comment. BP Alaska President Janet Weiss sits on Alaska’s climate change commission.