Juneau Afternoon – 1-9-18

Tuesday on A Juneau Afternoon, Ben Brown hosts.

Ceann Murphy will be here with details about this year’s Poetry OmniBus program;

Andi Hirsch, from the Library, will highlight the Discover Technology series;

We’ll talk with Mari Carpeniti about next week’s free legal clinics;

We’ll learn more about the Orpheus Project with Todd Hunt and Katy Gorgio

That, Bird Note, music and more, Tuesday, during A Juneau Afternoon; live on KTOO at 3, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand, on line, via KTOO.org