Juneau Afternoon – 1-5-18

Today at 3, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;
We’ll learn about Wednesday’s Candlelight Ceremony, with Kara Nelson, from Juneau’s Re-Entry coalition;
We’ll bet a preview of Tuesday’s Mudrooms event with Steve Sue Wing;
Chief Ed Mercer will be here with an update on JPD activities;
And we’ll learn about the The Juneau Violence Prevention Coalition, with guest, Britta Tonnessen, Community Services Manager at AWARE.
Tune in to KTOO at 7 for a live broadcast of the Regular meeting of the CBJ assembly, hosted by Martha Moore.
Recent headlines
It’s not just the Arctic. Trump’s offshore drilling plans rattle coastal communities across Alaska.The Trump administration has proposed opening almost all Alaska waters to oil and gas leasing, from Southeast to the Bering Strait to the Arctic. That includes areas that have never seen drilling, and it's raising concerns in Alaska's coastal communities.
Flood zone map expansion affects more Ketchikan property ownersThe Ketchikan Gateway Borough has been a voluntary participant in the National Flood Insurance Program since 1975. Some borough officials want to explore leaving the program.
The Juneau Arts and Humanities Council wants stories from the Old Indian VillageThe Juneau Arts and Humanities Council is producing a theater project to put under-represented voices on stage. The working title is the "Juneau Histories Theater Project."
Young Haines composer gets a hand (or two) over the holidaysAfter debuting a piece with the Fairbanks Symphony Orchestra this year, one of Alaska’s youngest composers came home to Haines with a grand-piano-sized problem — a looming concerto competition and no symphony to practice with. There was one person he could count on to help.