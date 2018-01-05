Juneau Afternoon – 1-5-18

Today at 3, during A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton will be your host;

We’ll learn about Wednesday’s Candlelight Ceremony, with Kara Nelson, from Juneau’s Re-Entry coalition;

We’ll bet a preview of Tuesday’s Mudrooms event with Steve Sue Wing;

Chief Ed Mercer will be here with an update on JPD activities;

And we’ll learn about the The Juneau Violence Prevention Coalition, with guest, Britta Tonnessen, Community Services Manager at AWARE.

Tune in to KTOO at 7 for a live broadcast of the Regular meeting of the CBJ assembly, hosted by Martha Moore.