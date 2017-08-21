Newscast – Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

By August 21, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott make their re-election bid official,
  • the University of Alaska Southeast and Juneau Docks and Harbors ink a deal to share a former NOAA lab in Auke Bay,
  • a 17-year-old at Juneau’s youth detention center beats an employee over the head with a chair,
  • federal labor officials sue the state ferry system over alleged Family and Medical Leave Act violations,
  • protesters rally again a revived Pebble Mine effort, and
  • the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement announcing heavy rain across Juneau and much of Southeast Alaska.
0

Recent headlines

X