Newscast – Monday, Aug. 21, 2017

In this newscast:
- Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott make their re-election bid official,
- the University of Alaska Southeast and Juneau Docks and Harbors ink a deal to share a former NOAA lab in Auke Bay,
- a 17-year-old at Juneau’s youth detention center beats an employee over the head with a chair,
- federal labor officials sue the state ferry system over alleged Family and Medical Leave Act violations,
- protesters rally again a revived Pebble Mine effort, and
- the National Weather Service issues a special weather statement announcing heavy rain across Juneau and much of Southeast Alaska.
