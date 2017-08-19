Juneau Afternoon – 8-21-17

Monday on A Juneau Afternoon, Scott Burton hosts.
Musician Melissa Carper will be here with a preview of her music. She’s playing in town this week;
We’ll hear the 7th episode of the Midnight Oil podcast from
Alaska’s Energy Desk – about the Trans Alaskan Oil Pipeline and how it shaped the state;
And we’ll get a preview of Perseverance Theatre’s Young Company’s performances with Tom Robenalt.
That, Writers Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon
Recent headlines
Alaska Airlines pilots plan picket over lack of compensationAlaska Airlines pilots have reached a breaking point in negotiations with the company, and now have plans to picket outside Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The pilots plan to picket starting at 1 p.m. Monday outside the airport in Anchorage.
Homer resident saves kayaker’s life on Six-Mile CreekJenkins was taking a practice run through the class four rapids when a bystander filming the event, noticed another participant, Daniel Hartung, 64, of Indian Valley, flipped out of his kayak and became pinned under a log.
Alaska class ferry Tazlina on track at Ketchikan shipyardThe Tazlina is the first of two new Alaska Class ferries that the Ketchikan Vigor Alaska shipyard is building for the state. Its two halves are complete and welded together, and shipyard workers are busy getting interior spaces done.
Fall-winter-spring ferry bookings beginThe Alaska Marine Highway is taking reservations for October through April sailings. The schedule changed so the Matanuska can get new engines.