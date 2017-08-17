Newscast – Thursday, August 17, 2017

In this newscast:
- Police are looking for a 28-year-old Juneau woman, Alexis Ashley Ehlers, who vanished on Aug. 13;
- U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is criticizing President Trump for his comments following the neo-Nazi march on Charlottesville;
- The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says hundreds of Pacific walruses have begun coming ashore along Alaska’s northwest coast; and
- Alaska Gov. Bill Walker sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking the Department of Justice to maintain a hands-off approach to marijuana enforcement.
Recent headlines
NTSB conducting sweeping probe of Alaska’s plane crashesThe National Transportation Safety Board is looking into the safety of Alaska skies during a hearing will take all today. The NTSB is looking into the wider issues surrounding the continued persistence of high numbers of accidents involving small planes and air taxis in Alaska.
Sun’aq Tribe wins grant to study invasive species and effect on subsistence resourcesThe Sun’aq Tribe won a grant to study the kind of threat that invasive crayfish in Alaska pose to subsistence resources. The award was announced Tuesday.
Haines Assembly members survive divisive recall electionAfter a contentious recall vote Tuesday, three embattled Haines Borough Assembly members will continue to serve out their terms. Nearly 60 percent of Haines voters rejected the allegations of official misconduct.
Juneau woman reported missing after minor crashJuneau police are looking for a 28-year-old woman who walked away from from a minor car crash on August 13. The family of Alexis Ehlers says they haven't heard from her since.