Newscast – Thursday, August 17, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Police are looking for a 28-year-old Juneau woman, Alexis Ashley Ehlers, who vanished on Aug. 13;
  • U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is criticizing President Trump for his comments following the neo-Nazi march on Charlottesville;
  • The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says hundreds of Pacific walruses have begun coming ashore along Alaska’s northwest coast; and
  • Alaska Gov. Bill Walker sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions asking the Department of Justice to maintain a hands-off approach to marijuana enforcement.
0

Recent headlines

X