100-plus Sitkans attend candlelight vigil for Charlottesville

“You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent,” Trump said.

Trump also defended the protestors. He said some weren’t neo-Nazis – they just didn’t want to see a Confederate general’s statue come down, a position he sounded sympathetic to.

“This week it’s Robert E. Lee,” Trump said. “I notice that Stonewall Jackson’s coming down. I wonder: Is it George Washington next week, and is it Thomas Jefferson the week after?”

Meanwhile, the events in Charlottesville continued to ripple across the country, with protests to condemn racism and to mourn for the counter-protester who was killed Saturday.

About 50 people gathered over the weekend in Homer, and some 300 came out Sunday in downtown Anchorage.

On Monday, dozens of people joined a candlelight vigil in Sitka.

A little girl watched her mother light a candle at Sitka’s peace vigil, which drew over 100 people around a large totem pole in the center of town.

Some brought tea lights cupped in seashells, others housed candles wrapped in aluminum foil.

The candles are for creating “a safe space for community, in solidarity with Charlottesville and beyond,” organizer Hannah Guggenheim said, describing the event on Facebook.

Holding a microphone, Guggenheim began the vigil with a quote from anti-Apartheid revolutionary Nelson Mandela.

“’No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or religion. People must learn to hate and if they learn to hate, they can be taught to love,’” Guggenheim said. “That’s why I’m here. That’s why we’re all here, today.”

Many attended to talk about the nature of hate in 2017 America and how to move in a direction of love in Sitka.

For a town where the majority of the population is white, the gathering was fairly diverse and candid about Sitka’s own history of colonial occupation on Tlingit land.