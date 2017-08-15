It’s time to go back to school in Juneau

Wednesday is the first day of school for about 4,700 students across Juneau.

School District Superintendent Mark Miller said there isn’t any major new infrastructure or technology to talk up this year because of the budget crunch.

“No!” he said. “We’re trying to hold it together and we spent the summer cleaning up and getting it as shiny as we can.”

He reminds commuters to be alert and that the early days of school can create some delays.

“Well, especially for our elementaries, right around 8 a.m. is going to be rough,” he said. “Especially those first few weeks of school where parents tend to drive their students who later on in the year are more likely to walk.”

He said to expect some backups around Harborview Elementary School downtown. He asks drivers — especially near Gastineau Elementary School in Douglas — to be mindful of the flashing school zone lights that lower speed limits to 15 or 20 mph.

Miller has one other request: “Just tell everyone welcome back to school for me.”

Kindergarten begins Monday, Aug. 21. Pre-K begins next Wednesday, Aug. 23.