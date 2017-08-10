Juneau Afternoon – 8-11-17

Friday at 3 on a Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline will host.
We’ll find out about Red Cross CPR Training, with guest, Julie Jackson;
We’ll learn about Escape AK, with guest, Nikki Skeek.
We’ll learn about an intensive Grants Workshop;
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, live at 3 on KTOO, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand via ktoo.org
Recent headlines
-
Sen. Sullivan wants 28 more interceptors at Fort GreelyEach missile costs roughly $80 million, so this is a multi-billion dollar proposal. “Buying that kind of insurance for everybody, not just Alaska but for every city in America, to me is a price that almost any American would want to pay,” Sullivan said.
-
Permanent Fund Corp. headquarters to undergo $4 million renovationThe renovation will open up space. Some internal walls will be torn down. And the new space will let the corporation hire more workers, so more of fund is managed by corporation employees.
-
Juneau Assembly committee advances temporary hotel tax for JACCIf the full Juneau Assembly advances the proposal at its Aug. 21 meeting, voters will get the final say through a local ballot question in the October municipal election. As amended Wednesday, the extra 2 percent tax would be in effect from 2018 through 2021.
-
Wild Alaska salmon not on menus in China…yetAbout a third of the salmon caught in Alaska gets shipped to China for processing. But a recent consumer study suggests that at least some of that wild salmon should stay in the Chinese markets.