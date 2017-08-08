Focus On Community – 8-8-17

Join Dr. Elaine Schroeder and Kara Nelson, Director of Haven House, on Mind Over Matter this coming Monday at 7pm on KTOO. Listen in on a wide ranging discussion about the issues and problems facing women after incarceration and how Haven House in Juneau hopes to meet those needs. So tune in to Mind Over Matter this Monday at 7 pm on KTOO for Juneau’s own stimulating and in depth discussion show with Dr. Elaine Schroeder.
