Juneau Afternoon – 8-4-17

Friday, August 5, 2017
8 am Crosscurrents with DJTC
10 am Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine
Noon Cool Jazz Countdown
1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music
3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music
4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 on KTOO-NEWS)
5 pm Tidelines with Katie B – SUMMER OF LOVE SPECIAL!
Flowers in our Hair and Fire in our Bellies. Remembering a Summer of Love and Upheaval
7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart
9 pm Far True – New Soul with Kyle Paw
Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.
He’ll be talking with artist, Debby Bloom, about her First Friday show at Coppa;
Christie Namee Erickson and Diego Sun Woo (age 8) will be here to highlight a postcard contest at Kindred Post; as well as First Friday activities there;
(Happy Mollosk Zine)
We’ll talk with K. J. Metcalf about Sunday’s Hiroshima Vigil;
And Robert Sewell will be here with details about Saturday’s Douglas Island Neighbors Association Annual Celebration
At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center, now an hour, at 7, with SNAP JUDGEMENT 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.
U.S. economy adds 209,000 jobs in July; unemployment dips to 4.3 percentThe number of estimated jobs last month topped the expectations of most economists. Average hourly wages rose by 9 cents.
Lt. Gov. Mallott says he and Gov. Walker will run for re-electionMallott told KINY that they’ll run together. Even for incumbents, that may be an uphill fight.
Juneau man arrested after allegedly stealing SUV from Breeze In parking lotA Juneau man was arrested after allegedly stealing a Subaru Forester from a Valley parking lot. Koby Blake, 26, faces a charge of first-degree vehicle theft and driving with a revoked license.
Bartlett hires former Juneau nonprofit directorBartlett Regional Hospital's newest senior administrator was -- until very recently -- executive director of a youth nonprofit. Neither the former director nor Juneau Youth Services will say why they parted ways.