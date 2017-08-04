Juneau Afternoon – 8-4-17

Friday, August 5, 2017

8 am Crosscurrents with DJTC

10 am Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine

Noon Cool Jazz Countdown

1 pm Performance Today – Classical Music

3 pm Millennium of Music – Classical Music

4:00 A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 on KTOO-NEWS)

5 pm Tidelines with Katie B – SUMMER OF LOVE SPECIAL!

Flowers in our Hair and Fire in our Bellies. Remembering a Summer of Love and Upheaval

7 pm Southern Exposure with Red Stuart

9 pm Far True – New Soul with Kyle Paw

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

He’ll be talking with artist, Debby Bloom, about her First Friday show at Coppa;

Christie Namee Erickson and Diego Sun Woo (age 8) will be here to highlight a postcard contest at Kindred Post; as well as First Friday activities there;

(Happy Mollosk Zine)

We’ll talk with K. J. Metcalf about Sunday’s Hiroshima Vigil;

And Robert Sewell will be here with details about Saturday’s Douglas Island Neighbors Association Annual Celebration

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center, now an hour, at 7, with SNAP JUDGEMENT 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.