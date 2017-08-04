Juneau Afternoon – 8-4-17

By August 4, 2017A Juneau Afternoon

Friday, August 5, 2017

 

8 am      Crosscurrents with DJTC

 

10 am     Soundings – Jazz with John Gaguine

 

Noon      Cool Jazz Countdown

 

1 pm      Performance Today – Classical Music

 

3 pm      Millennium of Music – Classical Music

 

4:00       A Juneau Afternoon (recorded at 3 on KTOO-NEWS) 

 

5 pm      Tidelines with Katie B – SUMMER OF LOVE SPECIAL!

Flowers in our Hair and Fire in our Bellies. Remembering a Summer of Love and Upheaval

 

7 pm       Southern Exposure with Red Stuart

 

9 pm      Far True – New Soul with Kyle Paw

 

 

 

Today at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon, Andy Kline hosts.

 

He’ll be talking with artist, Debby Bloom, about her First Friday show at Coppa;

 

Christie Namee Erickson and Diego Sun Woo (age 8) will be here to highlight a postcard contest at Kindred Post; as well as First Friday activities there;

(Happy Mollosk Zine)

 

We’ll talk with K. J. Metcalf about Sunday’s Hiroshima Vigil;

 

And Robert Sewell will be here with details about Saturday’s Douglas Island Neighbors Association Annual Celebration

 

At 4, tune in to KTOO for All Things Considered, followed at 6 by Alaska News Nightly. At 6:30, it’s Marketplace. Left, Right & Center, now an hour, at 7, with SNAP JUDGEMENT 8. At 9, Democracy Now; news from a Canadian perspective is on at 10 with As It Happens, and BBC News is at 11. That’s tonight on KTOO-Juneau.

 

