Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017

In this newscast:
- The Juneau park under construction around the life-sized bronze whale sculpture gets named after the late Mayor Bill Overstreet,
- U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke makes up with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski after she bucked the Republican party with her no vote on the health care bill, and
- a new police training facility nears completion in Birchwood.
Recent headlines
-
Gardentalk – Second plantingMaster Gardener Ed Buyarski encourages us to plant radish, kale, lettuce, spinach, and other vegetables for the remainder of the summer season.
-
Interior head says fences mended with senator over beersInterior Secretary Ryan Zinke says he's mended fences with Lisa Murkowski after a widely reported dispute over the Alaska senator's vote to oppose the GOP health care bill.
-
Lagoudakis to run for Petersburg mayorPetersburg borough Mayor Cindi Lagoudakis has decided to try and continue on in that role beyond October. Lagoudakis has filed her paperwork with the borough to run for the mayoral seat in the October 3 election.
-
Forest Service could delay Wrangell contaminated soil moveThe U.S. Forest Service could put the brakes on a state plan to store contaminated soil near a Wrangell recreation area.