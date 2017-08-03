Newscast – Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017

By August 3, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • The Juneau park under construction around the life-sized bronze whale sculpture gets named after the late Mayor Bill Overstreet,
  • U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke makes up with Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski after she bucked the Republican party with her no vote on the health care bill, and
  • a new police training facility nears completion in Birchwood.
0

Recent headlines

X