New Juneau police chief takes reins of department

Ed Mercer is the City and Borough of Juneau’s new police chief.

Formerly the deputy chief, Mercer became the city’s 37th chief of police on Monday.

Mercer’s wife, Kelly, pinned a chief’s badge on his uniform during a brief ceremony at the Juneau Police Department.

“I’m excited for the challenge to lead this agency as the police chief,” Mercer said. “I am grateful for the head work and dedication the Juneau Police officers and staff provide to this community day in and day out. I recognize the biggest assets for this police department are those very same people providing service to the community. My promise to the community of Juneau is that we will continue to provide the best police service and value our community partnerships to make Juneau a safe place to live.”

Mercer takes over from former Chief Bryce Johnson, who departed Friday for a similar job in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

City management selected Mercer without conducting a national search for Johnson’s replacement.

City Manager Rorie Watt recited the core values of the Juneau Police Department.

“Integrity, courage, service and respect,” Watt said. “When you have those values and you have to choose a police chief, and you have a candidate who matches those values, it makes your job easy.”

Mercer said they’ll begin a nationwide search to fill the now-vacant position of deputy chief.

However, he said they will likely promote or hire internally to fill Lt. Kris Sell’s position. She retires at the end of August.