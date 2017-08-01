Juneau Afternoon – 8-2-17

By August 1, 2017A Juneau Afternoon
Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with artists Wayne Owen and Vivian Faith Prescott about their show at the JACC this First Friday;
Photographer Toby Harbanuk will be here to highlight his selection as the Featured Artist for August at the Juneau Artists Gallery;
And we’ll learn about First Friday at the CANVAS, along with news about Fall Classes.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
