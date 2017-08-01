Juneau Afternoon – 8-2-17

Wednesday at 3 on A Juneau Afternoon,
We’ll talk with artists Wayne Owen and Vivian Faith Prescott about their show at the JACC this First Friday;
Photographer Toby Harbanuk will be here to highlight his selection as the Featured Artist for August at the Juneau Artists Gallery;
And we’ll learn about First Friday at the CANVAS, along with news about Fall Classes.
That, Writer’s Almanac, Bird Note, music and more, today on A Juneau Afternoon, live at 3 on KTOO-News, repeated at 4 on KRNN, and available on demand on-line at ktoo.org
Recent headlines
Cruise-ship tourism will expand next summerAlaska's cruise ship passenger numbers are expected to top 1 million this year. Next year, another 60,000 will show up.
‘It makes my heart beat:’ Chilkoot culture camp comes back to lifeAlong the banks of the Chilkoot River near Haines, there’s an old culture camp that stood empty for years. A group of young people recently decided to revitalize the traditional site. The Chilkoot Indian Association and the Haines Public Library worked together this year and last to put on the event.
New Juneau police chief takes reins of departmentEd Mercer, formerly the deputy chief, ascends to the chief's post on Monday after the departure of former chief Bryce Johnson.
Revenue commissioner resigns to serve ministryRandall Hoffbeck has often served as the governor's point person on how to close the state's budget gap.