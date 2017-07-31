Man killed in hatchet attack in Fairbanks bar

A Fairbanks man is dead following a hatchet attack at a local bar.
Fairbanks Police Department reports that Mark Allen Mitchell, 54, died Monday morning following the attack Sunday night at Club Manchu.
Police spokeswoman Yumi McCullough said its unclear what motivated the suspect, Brett Matthew Gilbert, 49.
”The initial investigation video surveillance show that without any warning or provocation inside the Club Manchu, the suspect struck the victim in the side of the neck and he fell to the floor,” McCullough said. “The suspect continued to strike him several times in the face and neck with the hatchet.”
McCullough said the attack was halted by another person, and Gilbert fled the bar.
Gilbert was later taken into custody without incident at his home and is charged with first-degree murder. McCullogh said it’s unclear whether there’s any connection between Gilbert and Mitchell, or if drugs or alcohol played a role in the attack.
This is the seventh murder in Fairbanks so far this year.
