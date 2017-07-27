Newscast – Thursday, July 27, 2017

In this newscast:
- Lawmakers are scheduled to vote today on a capital budget that will include 20 million dollars in oil and gas tax credits.
- The latest updates on a Utah man that killed his wife aboard a cruise ship.
- President Donald Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with U.S Sen. Lisa Murkowski over her healthcare vote.
Recent headlines
Feds charge Utah man with wife’s murder aboard cruise ship in AlaskaKenneth Ray Manzanares, 39, of Santa Clara, Utah, is charged in the death of his wife, Kristy Manzanares, aboard the Emerald Princess.
After Trump targets Murkowski, Interior Secretary reportedly warns Alaska’s senatorsSecretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke reportedly called Sen. Lisa Murkowski and her fellow Alaskan, Sen. Dan Sullivan, to say their state could run into trouble with the Trump administration.
Ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair kills 1, injures 7Columbus fire officials say some of those injured were thrown from the ride. Gov. John Kasich has ordered all fair rides shut down until they can be inspected.
Lawmakers agree on capital budget funding for oil and gas tax credits, Kivalina schoolLawmakers plan to spend as little as one day in Juneau, as they meet Thursday for their third special session this year.