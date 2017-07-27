Newscast – Thursday, July 27, 2017

By July 27, 2017Newscasts

In this newscast:

  • Lawmakers are scheduled to vote today on a capital budget that will include 20 million dollars in oil and gas tax credits.
  • The latest updates on a Utah man that killed his wife aboard a cruise ship.
  • President Donald Trump tweeted his dissatisfaction with U.S Sen. Lisa Murkowski over her healthcare vote.

 

0

Recent headlines

X