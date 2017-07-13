Wednesday – July 12, 2017

In this newscast:
- Deputy Chief Ed Mercer named Juneau’s new police chief,
- Roberto Leal, Jr. of Fairbankscharged with murder in death of girlfriend Robyn Gray,
- Jeffrey Davis of Wasilla sentenced to year in prison for embelzzling $92,766, and
- A spill reported by Caelus Energy at its Nuna devlopment on the North Slope.
Recent headlines
Far apart politically and geographically, lawmakers talk oil and gas taxesMost senators met in Juneau for a floor session for the first time since the Legislature passed the budget on June 22. But most House majority members were out of town.
Bethel native works to program a ‘Yup’ik Siri’Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities are keeping Yup’ik alive through immersion schools, bilingual media, teacher training programs and speaking the language at home. Bethel native Christopher Liu is doing his part to bring his language into the 21st century.
Frauds, scams and schemes cost Alaskans millions last yearIn 2016, Alaskans lost $2,745,716 to financial frauds and scams. And that’s just from the people who filed complaints. Officials suspect many more residents were victims but never contacted authorities.
Juneau Assembly weighs competing proposals for sales tax fundingThe Juneau Assembly is deciding this week which projects would be eligible for sales tax funding. Voters will likely be asked in October whether to extend 1 percent of the local sales tax for another five years.