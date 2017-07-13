Wednesday – July 12, 2017

By July 13, 2017Newscasts
In this newscast:

  • Deputy Chief Ed Mercer named Juneau’s new police chief,
  • Roberto Leal, Jr. of Fairbankscharged with murder in death of girlfriend Robyn Gray,
  • Jeffrey Davis of Wasilla sentenced to year in prison for embelzzling $92,766, and
  • A spill reported by Caelus Energy at its Nuna devlopment on the North Slope.
0

Recent headlines

X