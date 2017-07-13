Newscast – Thursday, July 13, 2017

In this newscast:
- Most senators met in Juneau for a floor session for the first time since the Legislature passed the budget on June 22nd. But most house majority members were out of town.
- A weekend search for a 12-year-old boy missing on Kodiak Island hike had a happy ending when the youth found his way to a fish camp.
- The federal government has approved a proposal intended to help stabilize Alaska’s individual health insurance market.
Recent headlines
Ravens surprise scientists by showing they can planAs recently as 10 years ago, humans were thought to be the only species with the ability to plan. Turns out ravens can too, on a par with great apes.
U.S. senators seethe at Indian Health ServicesPresident Donald Trump proposes to cut the Indian Health Service budget by $300 million, and the head of the IHS had trouble defending that 6 percent cut at a Senate hearing Wednesday.
Haines Assembly censures Morphet for release of police complaintsThis week, the Haines Assembly formally reprimanded member Tom Morphet for releasing police complaints a few months ago.
Newly found disease could threaten Southeast Alaska spruceA fungus that’s damaged trees in Southcentral and Interior Alaska has been discovered in Southeast. But there’s a chance its spread could be stopped.