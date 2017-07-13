Newscast – Thursday, July 13, 2017

In this newscast:

  • Most senators met in Juneau for a floor session for the first time since the Legislature passed the budget on June 22nd. But most house majority members were out of town.
  • A weekend search for a 12-year-old boy missing on Kodiak Island hike had a happy ending when the youth found his way to a fish camp.
  • The federal government has approved a proposal intended to help stabilize Alaska’s individual health insurance market.

 

