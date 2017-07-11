Newscast – Tuesday, July 11, 2017

In this newscast:
- The U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully intercepts a test intermediate-range ballistic missile with a weapon system in Kodiak,
- the Catholic Diocese of Juneau announces its new bishop,
- state transportation officials say the retired ferry Taku has an interested buyer, and
- Facebook cracks down on posts about legal marijuana sales in Alaska.
Recent headlines
Enstar Natural Gas asks for permission to boost residential ratesSouthcentral Alaska’s only gas supplier wants to boost residential bills by 4.6 percent to pay for mostly infrastructure investments.
Professional basketball player Carlos Boozer to pass on skills in Juneau campProfessional basketball player, Carlos Boozer talks with KCAW’s Cameron Clark about his upcoming basketball camp in Juneau. It will be from July 31 to August 4, at Juneau-Douglas High School, Boozer’s alma mater. All skill levels are welcome.
Bethel scientist returns home to study climate changeWhat happens after fire scorches the tundra, and what follows when carbon that’s been locked away for millennia gets released? Currently, a group of scientists is camping 50 miles north of Bethel are attempting to answer these questions. For one scientist the research is personal because it means coming home.