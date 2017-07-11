Former head of Alaska railroad workers union sentenced for felony embezzlement

The former head of Alaska’s railroad workers union has been sentenced to a year in jail for felony embezzlement.
According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Anchorage, Jeffrey Davies of Wasilla pleaded guilty to the charges last year, admitting he took $90,000 of the union’s money for personal gain over a three-year period. The case followed an investigation by the FBI.
When handing down the sentence, District Judge Sharon Gleason said that “Davies had grossly abused his position of trust with his fellow union members.”
In addition to spending a year and one day in prison, Davies will be on probation for another three years and pay $92,766 in restitution to the Alaska Railroad Workers Union.
Recent headlines
-
Feds agree to shore up Alaska’s insurance marketThe U.S. Health & Human Services Department has given the green light to the State of Alaska’s reinsurance program, which lowers costs for people who buy their own health insurance.
-
Tongass timber sale short on timberA large timber sale on the Tongass National Forest is not as large as it was advertised. An environmental watchdog organization has uncovered a U.S. Forest Service document showing a 12-million-board-foot mistake on the Big Thorne timber sale on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska.
-
Wrangell, workers reach new contract agreementWrangell has a new agreement with its unionized workers. If approved by the Borough Assembly, it will end three years of sometimes acrimonious talks over wages and benefits.
-
Ask a Climatologist: Remembering the record breaking July snowBack in 1970 on July 19, it snowed 9.7 inches at the Summit weather station just south of Cantwell on the Parks Highway.