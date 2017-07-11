Former head of Alaska railroad workers union sentenced for felony embezzlement

The former head of Alaska’s railroad workers union has been sentenced to a year in jail for felony embezzlement.

According to the U.S. District Attorney’s office in Anchorage, Jeffrey Davies of Wasilla pleaded guilty to the charges last year, admitting he took $90,000 of the union’s money for personal gain over a three-year period. The case followed an investigation by the FBI.

When handing down the sentence, District Judge Sharon Gleason said that “Davies had grossly abused his position of trust with his fellow union members.”

In addition to spending a year and one day in prison, Davies will be on probation for another three years and pay $92,766 in restitution to the Alaska Railroad Workers Union.